With each passing day, the case surrounding Aaron Hernandez’s suicide gets eerier and eerier. Case in point: in an interview with MMQB, former New England Patriots beat writer, Ian Rapoport, shared a locker room story about the late NFL star that will likely raise more than a few eyebrows, and should have definitely raised a red flag in retrospect:

READ: Aaron Hernandez’s “Suicide Notes” Allege He Had A Gay Lover

I would end up hanging around by his locker a lot. He would do his interviews and we would chat. There weren’t a lot of guys that were just hanging out in the locker room, especially during those years, so we would hang out and we would talk. When we first exchanged numbers, he called me over and said, “Hey I just want you to know, you’re my guy. If you need anything let me know, I will help you out if I can. But I just want you to know, if you f— me over, I’ll kill you.”

I sort of laughed a little bit, and I said, “Don’t worry, I got you, I’ll take care of you.” It was me and this other reporter from CBS Sports, WIlliam Bendetson, and he was standing there and had listened and we kind of turned to each other and both laughed. And then the first text I got after it became clear that Hernandez was the suspect in the murder investigation was from William Bendetson, who was like, Hey remember that day in the locker room?

READ: Snoop Dogg Criticized By Fans For Response To Aaron Hernandez’s Death

Hyperbole or not, one thing’s for sure: you really never know what someone is about or what they have going on internally, no matter how close you might work with them. The above account surfaces on the same day reports say that Hernandez left behind three suicide notes, respectively, to his fiancée, daughter and alleged gay prison lover.

Read more here.