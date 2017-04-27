Once authorities learned of Aaron Hernandez’s suicide earlier this month, they also found three notes addressed to those assumably closest to him. Two of those memos were intended for his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez and their four-year-old daughter. The third note was allegedly addressed to Hernandez’s “gay lover,” but his lawyer, Jose Baez dispelled those rumors.

According to TMZ, Baez said the note wasn’t addressed to the suspected partner and its intended recipient is still unknown. “Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false,” Baez said. “These are malicious leaks used to tarnish somebody who is dead.”

It was originally reported by Newsweek that Hernandez concealed his sexuality. Odin Lloyd, the man who Hernandez was convicted of murdering in 2013, was allegedly aware of the former NFL player’s sexuality, which Hernandez feared would find its way to the public. A few law enforcement officials claim that was the motive behind Lloyd’s death.

Once the case reached its climax, Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Per Baez, an investigation into the former New England Patriots team player’s passing is still ongoing.