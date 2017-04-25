Aaron Hernandez’s family bid their final goodbyes to the formal New England Patriots tight end who tragically committed suicide in prison while serving a murder sentence. The troubled man was remembered by his family and friends at a private service on Monday afternoon (Apr. 24), in his hometown of Bristol, Conn. But just as his loved ones mourned his death, a judge turned over three suicide notes Hernandez left behind, revealing more of his tormented past.

A Massachusetts judge reportedly ruled that the district attorney handling Hernandez’s case, provide his family with copies of the notes that were uncovered next to the inmate’s Bible in his cell, according to ESPN. While contents of the notes will not be made available to the public until the investigation of Hernandez’s death is closed, sources close to the case say the letters were addressed to Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, his young daughter, Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez, and Kyle Kennedy, a 22-year-old convicted armed robber, who was believed to be the ex-footballer’s “prison boyfriend,” Newsweek reports.

Kennedy’s lawyer, Larry Army Jr., confirmed that one of the letters was addressed to his client, but declined to comment on the rumors of him being romantically tied to Hernandez. Jose Baez, who represented Hernandez prior to his suicide, disclosed to TMZ that the “rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false.”

Hernandez’s limp body was discovered hanging from his bedsheets in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts on Apr. 19. Although prison officials had not observed any signs of risk, Hernandez’s death was ruled a suicide. As previously reported, the 27-year-old was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-pro linebacker, Odin Lloyd. Several days before his passing, he was acquitted of a 2012 double murder.

His funeral welcomed a number of NFL players, including Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, and Brandon Spikes, ESPN confirms. Despite the latest news surrounding Hernandez’s death and case, his family has expressed much thanks to the public for the love and understanding they have received in the past week. ”Sullivan said Hernandez’s family appreciates being able to say their final goodbyes in privacy,” Ronald Sullivan, one of Hernandez’s lawyers read from a statement on Monday.