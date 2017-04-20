Aaron Hernandez’s untimely death yesterday (April 19) has been a shock to pretty much everyone, and as a result brought out the conspiracy theorists to explain all the possible alternatives that could’ve led to his demise besides the ruled suicide. According to a press conference led by the family’s lawyer, Jose Baez, earlier today (April 20), the family isn’t set to believe that their beloved one’s death was what the ruling claims. Tweets from attendees of the press conference reveal the confirmation that Hernandez’s family plans to fully investigate the incident before accepting the current cause of death.

But that’s not where the tight end’s posthumous investigation ends. Baez also announced that the family intends to donate the former New England Patriot’s brain to the Boston University’s research department for CTE analysis.

The lawyer announces that the family has made the decision to donate his brain to the university’s CTE unit in order to “possibly help other young men who decide to play football, help further that cause, and also possibly shed light and more evidence on this case.”

CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) is “a progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in athletes (and others) with a history of repetitive brain trauma, including symptomatic concussions as well as asymptomatic subconcussive hits to the head,” as described by the university’s CTE center website. It’s known to be most common among boxers and football players and the degenerative changes can occur as far down the line as months, years or decades after retirement. Some athletes that have been affected by CTE and CTE-like symptoms include: Brett Favre, Sugar Ray Robinson, Joe Louis, Cincinnati Bangels’ Chris Henry and Kansas City Chiefs’ Jovan Belcher.

