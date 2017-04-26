Details on the death of Aaron Hernandez continue to surface in the days following his suicide. According to Newsweek, the former NFL player’s body tested positive for K2, an inauthentic form of marijuana.

READ: Aaron Hernandez’s Family Mourns At Funeral As Details Of Troubled History Come To Light

Medical officials state that the synthetic substance was located in Hernandez’s kidney fluid. An autopsy report will also look for traces of CTE. Yahoo reports that the 27-year-old’s brain was donated to Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center, which specializes in brain disorders possibly caused by football.

In a statement issued by Hernandez’s family through their lawyer, they hope that by donating his brain will “possibly help other young men who decide to play football, help further that cause, and also possibly shed light and more evidence on this case.”

READ: Odin Lloyd’s Mother Says She Hopes Aaron Hernandez’s “Soul Is At Peace”

On April 19, Hernandez was found hanging in his jail cell. He left behind three notes for his fiancee, daughter and his alleged partner. Hernandez was sentenced to life without parole for the murder of Odin Lloyd.