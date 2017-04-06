The stage for Afropunk Brooklyn 2017 is just about set. The event, which runs on August 26-27, boasts both specially curated Saint Heron and Kaytranada stages, featuring the likes of Sampha to NAO, the festival announced on Thursday (April 6).

Under this year’s theme “We The People,” a nod to both American and South African constitutions, SZA, Princess Nokia and Willow Smith are also slated to keep the good vibes afloat at what the New York Times has deemed “the most multicultural festival in the U.S.” There are more headliners to come, but here’s the confirmed list of acts so far until then:

