Lately, short-tempered flight attendants and personnel are giving “fight or flight” a new, more literal meaning. On the heels of the shockingly violent United Airlines incident, American Airlines stepped into the spotlight with a altercation of its own. Reportedly, an investigation is underway following a viral video of a woman crying after a flight attendant allegedly rough handled her and nearly struck one of her children.

The video above was posted on Facebook by another passenger on the flight, and begins just after the alleged incident. A woman is audibly crying, and holding one of her children in her arms. “You can’t use violence with [a] baby,” she says. “Just give me back my stroller.” According to Surain Adyanthaya, the fellow passenger who posted the video, a flight attendant “violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby,” and his actions almost harmed the baby. American Airlines states on it’s website that strollers are not allowed on the aircraft; they may be checked at the ticket counter or the gate depending on their size.

Although there isn’t footage of the exchange between the flight attendant and the woman, the viral video does capture the flight attendant and a male passenger going toe-to-toe. It seems a passenger unrelated to the situation stepped up to defend the crying woman and her child, and got into a screaming match with the American Airlines employee.

“Hey bud, you do that to me and I’ll knock you flat.” The male passenger says, pointing his finger at the employee. The unidentified flight attendant yells back for the man to mind his own business. The two end up chest to chest, each daring the other to take a shot. Two other flight attendants and a woman traveling with the man have to pull them apart.