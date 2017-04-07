Aminé has pulled a page from the comedic handbook in his latest video “Red Mercedes,” by rocking out in whiteface at a local car dealership.

The rapper teased the visual Wednesday (April 5) as Thaddeus, a car salesman from Quincy’s Auto Group, who’s more than willing to give you the best “ice cream paint job” for your car. As the actual video shows, Thad is just a minor character with the Portland artist bringing DeAndre to life. The colorful character rides around the lot after falling for what else but a red Mercedes.

CREDIT: YouTube

Aminé shared his comedic spirit on the viral hit, “Caroline” last year as the rapper and his pals jammed out loud to the track with an endless supply of bananas. Unlike popular character’s like Dave Chappelle’s “Chuck Taylor,” Snoop Dogg’s “Todd” and Nick Cannon’s “Connor Smallnut,” the rapper gives employees of the dealership white mannerisms instead of DeAndre.

Other tidbits of social hilarity include an inclusive bathroom Thad blows up and DeAndre’s buddies keeping up the lit vibes around the lot. Watch the video, directed by Aminé, above.

