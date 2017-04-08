New York City has the lowest number of women firefighters out of any major city spanning the United States, holding 0.5 percent of all the profession’s positions. The United Women Firefighters and Vulcan Society look to change that statistic by hosting a free event this weekend (April 8) in the Bronx, New York. This marks the first weekend people can register for the upcoming firefighter exam.

The festival looks to encourage women to sign up for the test, but also for everyone involved to enjoy a day of family fun in the sun. There’s also an “Are You Brave Enough?” 5k foot race that consists of seven exciting firefighter themed obstacles. Think along the lines of a Tough Mudder competition. This will give people a taste of what NYC’s bravest go through every day to protect the city they love.

For more information on the event, visit the official JoinFDNY website.