A$AP Ferg and Remy Ma proudly rep their coast and remind listeners how thorough the Big Apple really is on their new club thumper, “East Coast.” The Uptown bandits display sheer lyrical tenacity on their new collaboration.

READ: A$AP Ferg Makes VIBE’s Fresh Empire Event A Night To Remember

Produced by DJ Khalil and Tariq Beats, the Traplord and his BX comrade deliver simple, yet rowdy and infectious raps over the bass-driven instrumental.

“This that ground zero music, sit and listen to it/This the children of the sewer, finally winnin’ music/This confessions of a lord, I’ve been sinnin’ music/The rap book is my Bible, just repent through it,” Ferg raps.

The Bronx native Remy, who’s fresh off her Nicki Minaj rap beef, continues to fascinate audiences with her clever wordplay. Whether or not we’re listening for more Nicki disses, it doesn’t matter. She has our full undivided attention.

“I spaz on ‘em, I gun ‘em up/Said I’m too smart, gotta dumb it up/Dead in the middle of Little Italy/They ain’t know Remy really could just Pun it up/On IG, you thumb it up/But in real life, you bum it up/You’re on nothin’, you so frontin’/You Joe Budden, you pump it up,” Remy raps.

READ: Remy Ma Takes On Women’s Issues In New Freestyle Video