The 2017 Billboard Latin Music Conference & Awards kicked off Monday night (April 25) at the glitzy Ritz-Carlton on South Beach, where a hodgepodge of industry Who’s Who, recording artists and journalists from all over gathered to see a performance lineup of independent Latin artists and other up-and-coming acts.

Over free-flowing libations and light fare, we got to see the likes of Genesis, Samuel Perez and X2 (Ezequiel and Jeremiah) of Top Stop Music, an independent record label founded by Puerto Rican producer, Sergio George circa 2009.

To close the evening especially proper was Celia actress and fellow Cuban artist Aymée Nuviola, who emerged on stage donning a red-hot one piece and her signature ‘fro—in true Celia Cruz fashion. Nuviola – who credits musical influences rooted in American jazz, bossa nova, Cuban son and bolero – hurdled through original songs before ending on the highest of notes by covering the Queen of Salsa’s standout hit and overall life anthem, La Vida Es Un Carnaval.

Catch a glimpse of her in action: