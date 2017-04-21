We’ve begged. We’ve meme’d, We’ve even sent the “Hey, Bighead” text. After three and a half very long months of the cold shoulder, Barack Obama is finally gracing us with his presence. The former president is set to make his first public speaking appearance since leaving office in none other than Sweet Home Chicago.

On Monday (April 24), the Chicago native will host a civic engagement event at the University of Chicago. Obama taught constitutional law at the university in the late 1990s and represented Hyde Park, the neighborhood where the university is located, during his time as an Illinois state senator.

READ: Barack Obama Snapping A Pic Of Michelle On His iPad Makes Us Miss Them All Over Again

The former president’s press office announced today that Monday’s event will align with his “post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world.” This event is reportedly invite only, however it will be televised, and tickets were sent out to select students at the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, Loyola University and The University of Illinois at Chicago.

It is unknown how often Obama will make public appearances, but we’re hoping there aren’t anymore long stretches of time without communication in our future. We might have to send out the “Hey, Stranger” text, and nobody wants to see that.