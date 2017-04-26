Barack Obama glowingly returned to our television screens in his first public speech since leaving office on Monday (April 24). Looking relaxed and rejuvenated at the University of Chicago, the former president discussed his future endeavors and what the next generation of leaders should focus on.

Up next on his public address itinerary, Obama will be a keynote speaker for the Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s healthcare conference in September, BBC reports. For his words of wisdom, Obama will receive a $400,000 check, which confusingly rubbed others the wrong way.

In the past, former President Bill Clinton averaged about $200,000 per speech while former President George W. Bush is reportedly paid $100,000 to $175,000 for each appearance. Given these facts, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Obama would receive a six-figure sum for his future speeches.

On May 7, Obama will deliver a speech in Boston, Mass., at the John F. Kennedy Library and Foundation. He’ll also hold a similar public conversation with Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany. So instead of worrying about the price tag that comes with Obama’s statements, here are a few other things that should take residence in your brain.

