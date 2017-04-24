Ever since handing over the baton to Donald Trump back in January, the only sightings of Barack Obama or Michelle have been of the couple enjoying well deserved fun in the sun aboard yachts, tanning on beaches, or kitesurfing with Richard Branson. Now, it appears as if number 44 has run out of vacation days and is returning to public life.

READ Donald Trump May Surpass Obama’s Vacation Expenses Within The First Months Of His Term

On Monday (April 24) Obama headed back home to the University of Chicago to “catch up” and discuss a bevy of things including the power of social media as well as the state of media. Check it out below.

READ 10 Things Obama Is Busy Doing Instead Of Sabotaging The Trump Administration