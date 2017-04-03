Rap newcomers BENNY connects with Westside Gunn and Conway to pay homage to wrestling phenom Lex Luger through a wavy tune. Producer Daringer provides the trippy vibes on the production side of the track as the Griselda Records/Shady artists’ narrate their rise in the mean streets with details about the gruesome events they have witnessed in the oft overlooked city of Buffalo, New York.

READ: Westside Gunn & Conway’s Griselda Records Rapper Benny Drop Hardcore Single “Rick”

In the midst of their criminal vocabulary poems, the Buffalo rapper sneaks in a shout out to legendary Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, complimenting his immaculate catching ability.

Griselda is on quite the run to start the year with Benny’s debut project slated to drop later in 2017.