Wizkid’s video for “Come Closer” featuring Drake has arrived and hasn’t disappointed us in the least. Directed by Oladapo “Daps” Fagbenle, the visuals show clear influences of dancehall and Nigerian culture, with many moments highlighting the beauty in black women.

Released Thursday (April 6), the video comes after the track was first heard (then known as “Hush Up The Silence”) on OVO Sound Radio back in February. An HQ version was later released this week. With jolts of afrobeats and tantalizing Caribbean blends, the song carries the energy the original starboy brought to Drake’s “One Dance,” but there’s plenty of other moments to love from the jam.

1. Wizkid’s choice of all white paired with his blonde tresses allows the 26-year-old to not only look stylish, but continue his wave of influence in music and fashion.

2. A proud member of his Yoruba heritage, models, and dancers of color are not only celebrated but seen in the best light possible. Much like Beyonce’s approach in “Sorry,” the women of “Come Closer” rock gorgeous African tribal-influenced makeup, giving us all the #blackgirlmagic goals.

3. One of the models featured in “Come Closer,” is Bria Myles, who made her own splash on social media recently with this melanin-filled squad photo. While hip-hop fans remember the model from her dozens of music video appearances, the Cali native also left an effect on Drake who named the So Far Gone cut, “Bria’s Interlude,” after her.

4. Daps’ kaleidoscope vision comes to life, giving us a reason to toss out our winter coats and break out our summer threads.

5.Wiz’s dance moves also take precedence in the visual.

6. Wizkid explained Drake’s absence from the video in a now-deleted tweet. The artist shared with fans how Drizzy’s highly popular Boy Meets World Tour kept him away from the video while a personal emergency prevented him from shooting the “One Dance” video. Regardless, the colorful hues throughout Drake’s verse remind us of “Hotline Bling,” and keeps us pleasantly satisfied.

7. We also can’t ignore the last scenes from the video that show all the love to Africa.

Let us know your favorite looks from “Come Closer” in the comments below.