Future Goes Platinum: Relive The Best #MaskOffChallenge Videos
Future has gone platinum for his viral hit “Mask Off.”
The ATLien’s hit off of his album FUTURE achieved the feat of one million sales, and according to the RIAA database, this is his seventh RIAA-certified track this year alone.
When news of his platinum hit spread last week, Future took to Twitter to write “um going platinum everyday,” with the emoji of a crown. Fitting for someone who’s having a stellar year so far.
Um going platinum everyday 👑
— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 19, 2017
In honor of Future Hendrix’s exciting milestone, VIBE has compiled a list of some of our favorite #MaskOffChallenge videos. With this challenge, people have shown their creativity to the song’s catchy beat through playing instruments, singing or just being ridiculous. Check out the best below.
Bama State Flute Choir’s #maskoff challenge (peep my pop up 😂) #MyASU pic.twitter.com/LLe4RhVqeQ
— Chels 💕 (@Flutiful_Liar) April 20, 2017
a negro spiritual pic.twitter.com/FdaC6B1n6W
— yung sensitive thug (@6PAPl) April 17, 2017
this wins. THIS WINS. #MaskOffChallenge pic.twitter.com/UwR0vGcbnW
— + jynpacito (@jyndonce) April 4, 2017
#maskoffchallenge on the national instrument of TNT🇹🇹🔥 pic.twitter.com/EraUz1dY1k
— Aidan Adams (@dnaidan) April 5, 2017
Lil Durk x Young Chop do the #MaskOffChallenge @lildurk @youngchopbeatz 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/fvLF0y3MRp
— GLOGangNationz (@GLOGangHQ) April 19, 2017
OMG! 🔥🔥🔥RT @TheShadeRoom: YOU👏🏾 BETTA 👏🏾The #maskoffchallenge is still going strong! #BlackBoyJoy pic.twitter.com/LwzbEmB7F1
— champagne khanki (@guluvabynature) April 14, 2017
Y’all knew I had to do one!!! 🎭📴 #MaskOffChallenge pic.twitter.com/Z10fF9FD7f
— Frank Houston (@iamfrankhouston) April 6, 2017