Future has gone platinum for his viral hit “Mask Off.”

READ: Future Turns Coachella 2017 Into A Trap Show With Migos, Drake & Ty Dolla $ign

The ATLien’s hit off of his album FUTURE achieved the feat of one million sales, and according to the RIAA database, this is his seventh RIAA-certified track this year alone.

When news of his platinum hit spread last week, Future took to Twitter to write “um going platinum everyday,” with the emoji of a crown. Fitting for someone who’s having a stellar year so far.

Um going platinum everyday 👑 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 19, 2017

READ: Future’s “Mask Off” Goes Gold With A Little Help From The #MaskOffChallenge

In honor of Future Hendrix’s exciting milestone, VIBE has compiled a list of some of our favorite #MaskOffChallenge videos. With this challenge, people have shown their creativity to the song’s catchy beat through playing instruments, singing or just being ridiculous. Check out the best below.