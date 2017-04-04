For Beyonce and Jay Z fans, April 4th is kind of a big deal. The power couple said “I do” nine years ago today, and fans have been showering the two with love and congratulations all over social media.

There’s no telling where Mr. and Mrs. Carter are celebrating their anniversary, but as Beyonce lays low while pregnant with twins, the Lemonade singer took some time out to release the video for her song “Die With You.”

Streaming on Tidal, the romantic ballad opens with Blue Ivy’s mother wearing a baseball cap and two pigtails as she sings while playing the piano. The four-minute clip then tells the couple’s story. Footage of them vacationing together before marriage, the night they got engaged in Paris, Beyonce being pregnant with Blue, along with footage of her in the hospital, up until the present day are all featured.

And while fans gush over the video, “Hold Up” singer still hasn’t revealed the gender of her twins or the due date. Many surmise Blue will be a big sister to two boys, but only the Carters know for sure. Until then, fall in love with Beyonce and Jay Z’s love story below.