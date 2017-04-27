Beyoncé Was Ravishing In Red At Lenny Santiago’s Birthday Party
On Feb. 1, Beyoncé announced that she was carrying the Carter twins, and she’s been slaying fans with pregnancy looks ever since. The latest edge-snatching came by way of crimson red ensemble for Roc Nation exec Lenny Santiago’s birthday gathering.
The caped gown from Net-A-Porter serves a stunning red moment that is accented by chandelier earrings from Marni, Prada wedges and a Saint Laurent handbag. The “Formation” video microbraids also made a guest appearance.
Beyoncé’s due date is largely unknown, but one fact is undeniable: Nobody works a baby bump like Queen B.