On Feb. 1, Beyoncé announced that she was carrying the Carter twins, and she’s been slaying fans with pregnancy looks ever since. The latest edge-snatching came by way of crimson red ensemble for Roc Nation exec Lenny Santiago’s birthday gathering.

The caped gown from Net-A-Porter serves a stunning red moment that is accented by chandelier earrings from Marni, Prada wedges and a Saint Laurent handbag. The “Formation” video microbraids also made a guest appearance.

Beyoncé’s due date is largely unknown, but one fact is undeniable: Nobody works a baby bump like Queen B.