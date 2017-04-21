Perquita Burgess was interviewed on The View Thursday (Apr. 20) to discuss Bill O’Reilly’s firing from Fox News and her sexual and racial harassment allegations against him.

READ: Fox Gives Bill O’Reilly The Boot Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Described by Whoopi Goldberg as the “final nail in the coffin” of O’Reilly’s career, Burgess, who was accompanied by her attorney, spoke on being approached by O’Reilly “almost immediately” after she began working as a temp at Fox News.

“When I worked there, everything was fine,” she explained. “Within the first week and a half of me working, he always walked past my desk, and he made, like, a grunting noise…when he made the noise, I thought maybe he had a muscle spasm. But as time went on, I noticed every time he walked past my desk, if no one was around, he would make that noise…it wasn’t like he was saying ‘hi.'”

Burgess said that she eventually stopped looking in O’Reilly’s direction. She then explained that a few weeks later, she was alone in an elevator with O’Reilly, where he appeared to have checked her out as she walked out.

“As I’m walking in front of him, he makes these remarks,” she says of O’Reilly, who said “lookin’ good, girl.” She also said she noticed him “looking [her] up and down, staring at [her] cleavage” and would come to her desk for no reason at all.

READ: Rep. Maxine Waters Thinks Bill O’Reilly Needs Psychological Help

“One day, he came past my desk…I’m just sitting there, minding my business, and he walks past and he says ‘hey Hot Chocolate,'” she continues. “And he didn’t look at me when he said it…not only was it sexual, but I took it as a very plantational remark…such a blatant person with such a high profile, making me feel uncomfortable, but not even acknowledging me.”