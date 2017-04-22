Blaze up! The official smoker’s holiday may be over, but it’s never too late for a “420” anthem. BJ The Chicago Kid and Tiara Thomas pair up for “I Be High,” released Friday (April 21).

The duo takes turns waxing poetic over the soothing instrumental detailing a low-key smoke session. Thomas kicks off the melodic ode to weed activity, before BJ slides in with a quick plug to his favorite rolling papers.

BJ has been heavy in the studio lately, dropping a string of thematic new tracks like his tribute to Usher’s Confessions EP, and Valentine’s Day song, “Roses.”

Listen to “I Be High” below.

