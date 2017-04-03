Blac Chyna attempted to trademark the name “Angela Renee Kardashian” shortly after becoming engaged to reality star Rob Kardashian last spring. However, her request has recently been denied, per TMZ.

The site reads that the Kardashian sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, filed legal documents to block the request from being accepted in December 2016, stating that Chyna being referred to as “Angela Kardashian” would “create confusion” in the business marketplace, and their business reputations would “suffer irreparable injury.”

This could very well be for the best though, as Rob and Chyna have had a rocky road since going public with their relationship early last year. The two have reportedly been living in separate houses since calling things off in February, however, on social media this past weekend (Apr. 1), Rob was seen on Chyna’s Snapchat story, where he gave her a kiss on the cheek. The on-again/off-again couple has a four-month old daughter named Dream.

Neither Chyna nor the Kardashians have commented on the trademarking news.