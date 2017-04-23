As many as seven black Fox News employees are expected to stand behind a growing discrimination lawsuit against the cable network. According to New York Magazine, the additional employees are joining the suit filed by payroll manager Tichaona Brown and payroll coordinator Tabrese Wright, last month.

The suit accuses Fox News comptroller, Judy Slater, of subjecting employees to years of racial harassment. However, a new letter from the plaintiff’s lawyers claim Slater held “arm wrestling matches” between black and white female employees.

“Forcing a black woman employee to ‘fight’ for the amusement and pleasure of her white superiors is horrifying,” the letter states of the alleged matches, which took place in Slater’s office. “This highly offensive and humiliating act is reminiscent of Jim Crow era battle royals.”

Although Slate was fired in February (just as the legal litigation began) the plaintiffs want account director, Tammy Efinger, fired as well. The plaintiff’s lawyers say Efinger laughed off Slater’s racist behavior. “Not once did Ms. Efinger step in or attempt to interfere with Ms. Slater’s outrageous conduct.”

Efinger is also accused of bragging about wanting to fight a black employee.

Fox News has yet to address the allegations, which come on the heels of the network severing ties with Bill O’Reilly, amid mounting sexual harassment claims. Fox News previously shelled out $13 million to settle sexual harassment suits lodged against O’Reilly.

