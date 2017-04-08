Bobby Shmurda Receives Four Years For Promoting Prison Contraband

News of Bobby Shmurda’s current prison verdict rocked the media circuit earlier this year following the Brookylnite’s disdain with his seven-year sentence. Now, TMZ reports that a judge has sentenced the “Hot Boy” artist to four years for promoting prison contraband. The decision was handed down on Friday (Apr. 7).

The incident stems back to 2015 when the Flatbush native reportedly attempted to conceal a “sharpened metal object” during his time at Rikers Island, Billboard reports. The four years will be carried out simultaneously with Bobby’s current sentence.

The 22-year-old has been in prison since December 2014 after authorities deemed him guilty of murder conspiracy. He took a plea deal, but expressed his true thoughts on the decision in a previous interview with VIBE.

“They kind of did it dirty at the end of the day. They had offered me five (years) but then they said if I take the seven, then I’ll be taking it so that they could give Rowdy seven because they were going to offer him 12,” he said. “I didn’t want my bro to do 12 years because at the end of the day, we didn’t really do nothing, but they playing dirty. So I’m going to take one for the bro.”