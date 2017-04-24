A word from Dr. Lori Croom-Jasper on this fine Monday morning.

The optometrist and vision care specialist from Alabama decided to take to the Internet to deliver a sermon for the ages, using Boosie BadAzz’s lyrics to “Wipe Me Down.” The video has been viewed over 700,000 times, and people are feeling truly delivert.

“I pull up to the club, VIP, gas tank on E, but all drinks on me,” she calmly says to the camera while wearing her pajamas. She then begins to give the good word.

“Yes, you may have pulled up to the club, and yes, it may have looked as if you were VIP, but only you and the valet knew that your gas tank was really on E. My God!” she continues.

“But you trusted him, you trusted God, and by the end of the day, not only did he provide for you, but he also allowed you to be a blessing to those around you! All drinks on me! My God, today!”

She finishes her sermon with some incredible words.

“There’s an anointing on your life to bless others, and yes, there’s oil there. And we will wipe you down, because you’re on.”

We’re feeling pretty blessed right now. Do you?