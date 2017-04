Bruno Mars plans to sprinkle some more “24K Magic” in the air this season. The award-winning musician announced the release of a remix package that’ll revamp his current single, “That’s What I Like.”

Within the rollout, the dance-worthy melody will feature guest verses from Gucci Mane, BLVK JVCK, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Alan Walker. “That’s What I Like” also reigns as Mars’ 13th top-five hit on the charts.

The track is featured on Mars’ third studio album, 24K Magic, which debuted in November 2016. Upon its first week of release, the soundscape sold 231,000 copies and entered the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

READ: Cameron Henderson’s R&B Quartet Destroys “That’s What I Like / Bad & Boujee” Cover

The 31-year-old is currently on an international tour, stopping in Birmingham, UK on April 24. View the North America tour dates below:

July 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

July 18 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

July 20 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

July 23 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

July 24 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

July 26 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

July 30 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

August 2 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Centre

August 4 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Dome

August 5 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

August 7 – Lincoln, NE – Pinacle Bank Arena

August 9 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

August 12 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills

August 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 15 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

August 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

August 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

August 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

August 24 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

August 26 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

August 27 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

August 29 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

September 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

September 17 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

September 19 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

September 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

September 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

September 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

September 29 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

October 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

October 5 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Coliseum

October 7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

October 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

October 14 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

October 15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

October 18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

October 19 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

October 21 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

October 22 – Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena

October 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 25 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

October 27 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 30 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

November 2 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

November 3 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

November 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

November 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

November 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

November 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum