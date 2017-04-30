An artist affiliated with Birdman’s Rich Gang crew died days before he was reportedly expected to meet with a lawyer to discuss signing with Cash Money Records. New Orleans native, BTY YoungN was fatally gunned down at a gas station in his hometown Saturday (April 29).

“He had reached the point in his life that he became so free,” his mentor, Michael “Mista Maena” Patterson, told NOLA.com Sunday (April 30) morning. “A lot of people were counting on this guy. He had a good heart.”

According to The Advocate, the shooting broke out at around 11 p.m. in NOLA’s Hollygrove neighborhood. Though authorities hadn’t released the identity of the victim, the 27-year-old rapper’s mother, Gabrielle Jerome, confirmed his death.

Police have yet to determine an official motive, but Jerome believes “jealousy” played a part in her son’s murder. When asked why he was shot she replied, “Because he’s a successful rapper.”

The up-and-coming spitter, born Desmone Jerome, graduated from Riverdale High School where he excelled academically, NOLA.com reports. He was also father to a six-week old son, and released the project 2nd Feed Up in February.

Friends and family described BTY YoungN as “a very positive” and “impactful” individual.

“He would literally give you the shirt off his back,” his mother said. “He loved kids to death. It’s just rough.”

While no arrests have been made, a message on the rapper’s Facebook page encouraged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

“On behalf of YoungN’s friends and family, we ask that you please respect their privacy at this time. We will post arrangements once they are available, we will post for his fans. If you have any information on his murder, please contact Crime stoppers of Greater New Orleans.”

In response to the shooting, Birdman posted a photo of BTY YoungN on Instagram reading, “gone but [never] forgotten.”

In response to the shooting, Birdman posted a photo of BTY YoungN on Instagram reading, "gone but [never] forgotten."

