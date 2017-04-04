Cameron Henderson’s R&B Quartet Destroys “That’s What I Like / Bad & Boujee” Cover
Cameron Henderson’s cover songs blow most of the competition out of the water. When you log onto his YouTube page, you never really know what you might see. Add in a dash of comedy, some straight up ridiculousness and a whole lot of talent—and there’s the Instagram star in a nutshell.
For his latest medley, Cam recruited three back-up singers for the most entertaining cover of Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” and Migos’ “Bad & Boujee” we have yet to come across. Just don’t tell the gang that we labeled them as back-up singers because we don’t want any smoke.
