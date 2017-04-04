Cameron Henderson’s cover songs blow most of the competition out of the water. When you log onto his YouTube page, you never really know what you might see. Add in a dash of comedy, some straight up ridiculousness and a whole lot of talent—and there’s the Instagram star in a nutshell.

For his latest medley, Cam recruited three back-up singers for the most entertaining cover of Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like” and Migos’ “Bad & Boujee” we have yet to come across. Just don’t tell the gang that we labeled them as back-up singers because we don’t want any smoke.

