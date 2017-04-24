Belcalis “Cardi B” Almanzar is known and loved for her bold candor, which is effortlessly translated to her sense of style. The Bronx-bred Dominicana has turned heads and shocked the masses in a host of looks that your average Joanna would be too afraid to pull off. But, the Atlantic Records signee holds nothing back when it’s time to showcase her favorite ensemble. Whether she’s adorned in Queens native and beloved collaborator Laquan Smith, or Fashion Nova threads paired with luxury brand shoes, or smoothly draped in Gucci from head-to-toe, the rapper always shows out.

Surprisingly enough, the VIBE Viva digital cover star recently revealed in an interview with HotNewHipHop that many designers have turned down the opportunity to work with the rising fashionista. Despite the rejections, Cardi asserts that she’s determined to change their minds about collaborating with her.

“[Designers] didn’t really wanna work with me,” she began. “I said to myself, you know what, I’m gonna buy their pieces until they wanna work with me… I’m gonna prove to them that I’m a fashion f**king icon.”

The Bronx native admits that fashion was always a passion of hers, but she never had the money – until now – to show out in the way she wanted to. In honor of helping out our favorite Gangsta B***h climb to her fashion icon moniker, we’ve put together a list of times Belcalis already proved she’s deserving of the title.

Callin my ugly ass nigga ❤️🇬🇧

Ms. Cardi B most likely was turning heads in London while she was calling her “ugly ass n***a” with blonde hair, a white fur and matching pearly heels.

T shirt : @off____white Shirt : @off____white Boots : @louboutinworld Frank in your mouth :Priceless …On my way to the U.K WHATSSS POPPIIINGTON

Cardi B in a plaid shirt designed by Off-White and Loubboutin knee-highs on her way to London.

Dress by @ashish_uk !!!!! CARDI TURNER

Cardi B. channels Ms. Tina Turner in a red mini dress by designer Ashish.

BROCCOLI!! Sweater @sadiahayden

Cardi shows off, in the hood classic Timbalands, Beef & Broccoli’s.

Yoooo I wish ya could see how dope these @iamjenniferle Pants are in person Laawwdd …P.s I'm getting Fake fat

The “Gangsta B***h” left everyone’s jaws dropped in pants designed by Jennifer Le and fiery red down-to-her-ankles ponytail.

Dress :Versace..straight off the runway SLUT …Looking like 🇹🇹

Almanzar definitely turned a few heads in this show-stopping, color block Versace dress.

The glow up got bitches so shook of meeee!

The Dominicana channeled her fellow New York native, Cam’ron with this bold pink, furry number.

That @laquan_smith on my body !

“Always classy, never trashy” vibes brought by her friend and collaborator LaQuan Smith in this sheer, knee-length number.

Ok so I wore @ashish_uk for the @vmagazine party .I soooo love it ..You love it ?

Can you tell we can’t get enough of the Love & Hip Hop star’s fur coats? Cardi served rap goddess vibes with her inches and jeweled, pink two-piece by UK designer Ashish.

Polar Bear

Is anyone else hearing Ludacris’ “All white, body looking like milk” lyrics playing in the background? Let Cardi tell it, she’s channeling her inner polar bear.

O shnaaapp ..Gucci from head to toe …….I'll be wearing fashion nova soon THOO 😏

Replace Coogi with Gucci in A$AP Ferg’s “Work (Remix)” intro verse and you’ve got Cardi down to the ‘t.’

Top @areyouami, custom made @vetements_official from @loit_official styled by @maikeeb_kills

The Atlantic Records’ artist is serving Kim K looks – with a Cardi twist – and we’re all the way here for it.

Today's look. Jacket and skirt @Milly, bodysuit @beigeandcoco, shoes @louboutinworld! Styled by @maikeeb_kills | 📸 @diggzy

I mean, who else can make florals look this good? Nobody but Cardi, as she adds a lively, sleek spin on this Milly two-piece suit.

Shoes Versace but my dress 32.99. From @fashionnova Never go broke ballin on a budget !!!!!!!

Here’s to one more time that Cardi flexed her “ballin’ on a budget skills” for this classic look featuring a little black dress from Fashion Nova and Versace heels.

GUCCI

Cardi B is obviously multi-faceted with her looks, but this classy HBIC look she’s delivering brought in part by Gucci is Top 5, hands down, no debating.

