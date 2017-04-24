15 Times Cardi B Proved She’s Worthy Of The “Fashion Icon” Moniker
Belcalis “Cardi B” Almanzar is known and loved for her bold candor, which is effortlessly translated to her sense of style. The Bronx-bred Dominicana has turned heads and shocked the masses in a host of looks that your average Joanna would be too afraid to pull off. But, the Atlantic Records signee holds nothing back when it’s time to showcase her favorite ensemble. Whether she’s adorned in Queens native and beloved collaborator Laquan Smith, or Fashion Nova threads paired with luxury brand shoes, or smoothly draped in Gucci from head-to-toe, the rapper always shows out.
Surprisingly enough, the VIBE Viva digital cover star recently revealed in an interview with HotNewHipHop that many designers have turned down the opportunity to work with the rising fashionista. Despite the rejections, Cardi asserts that she’s determined to change their minds about collaborating with her.
“[Designers] didn’t really wanna work with me,” she began. “I said to myself, you know what, I’m gonna buy their pieces until they wanna work with me… I’m gonna prove to them that I’m a fashion f**king icon.”
The Bronx native admits that fashion was always a passion of hers, but she never had the money – until now – to show out in the way she wanted to. In honor of helping out our favorite Gangsta B***h climb to her fashion icon moniker, we’ve put together a list of times Belcalis already proved she’s deserving of the title.
Ms. Cardi B most likely was turning heads in London while she was calling her “ugly ass n***a” with blonde hair, a white fur and matching pearly heels.
Cardi B in a plaid shirt designed by Off-White and Loubboutin knee-highs on her way to London.
Cardi B. channels Ms. Tina Turner in a red mini dress by designer Ashish.
Cardi shows off, in the hood classic Timbalands, Beef & Broccoli’s.
The “Gangsta B***h” left everyone’s jaws dropped in pants designed by Jennifer Le and fiery red down-to-her-ankles ponytail.
Almanzar definitely turned a few heads in this show-stopping, color block Versace dress.
The Dominicana channeled her fellow New York native, Cam’ron with this bold pink, furry number.
“Always classy, never trashy” vibes brought by her friend and collaborator LaQuan Smith in this sheer, knee-length number.
Can you tell we can’t get enough of the Love & Hip Hop star’s fur coats? Cardi served rap goddess vibes with her inches and jeweled, pink two-piece by UK designer Ashish.
Is anyone else hearing Ludacris’ “All white, body looking like milk” lyrics playing in the background? Let Cardi tell it, she’s channeling her inner polar bear.
Replace Coogi with Gucci in A$AP Ferg’s “Work (Remix)” intro verse and you’ve got Cardi down to the ‘t.’
The Atlantic Records’ artist is serving Kim K looks – with a Cardi twist – and we’re all the way here for it.
I mean, who else can make florals look this good? Nobody but Cardi, as she adds a lively, sleek spin on this Milly two-piece suit.
Here’s to one more time that Cardi flexed her “ballin’ on a budget skills” for this classic look featuring a little black dress from Fashion Nova and Versace heels.
Cardi B is obviously multi-faceted with her looks, but this classy HBIC look she’s delivering brought in part by Gucci is Top 5, hands down, no debating.
