In case she didn’t make it clear before, Cardi B is not fooling around with this thing called rap. Amid XXL Freshman chatter, the VIBE Viva digital cover star cut through the doubt concerning her transition to the mic with an unreleased verse on social media.

“Imma do it for the b***hes that people told them ‘YOU WILL NEVER BE SH*T ‘ lImma do it for the Bronx & the hood mamis wit a dream,” she tweeted on Wednesday (March 29) after reposting the venomous bars several times.

The “Lick” rapper keeps her word with the official video for her “Red Barz” freestyle. Whether you crossed paths with Cardi B in the club or got familiar on Love & Hip Hop New York, allow the Bronx MC to reintroduce herself: