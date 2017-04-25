For Chicago: Chance The Rapper Performs Kanye West’s “Waves” During Tour Opener

Last night was a big one for Chance The Rapper: the first show on his first-ever arena tour. During his show, at Valley View Casino Center (outside San Diego), Chance did a few of the tracks he’s recorded with Kanye West amidst all his own songs.

Chance co-wrote “Waves,” from West’s The Life Of Pablo, and he performed it last night, leading it right into a full-crowd singalong of “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” And he did his great verse from “Ultralight Beam” while standing on a hydraulic lift. Also, during his own “No Problem,” images of parodized label logos flashed on the big screen behind him; “Wiener Music Group” was my favorite.

Yo @chancetherapper just performed his original version of Waves live WOW @TeamKanyeDaily pic.twitter.com/9DDEhQcPzZ — Carlo Miguel (@MIGGGGA) April 25, 2017

