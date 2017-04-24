Charlie Puth has upped his game with the electrifying new video for his single, “Attention”. This award winning singer/songwriter’s new release leads the way for his forthcoming sophomore album, which is set to be released later this year.

The 25-year-old sensation’s dazzling video was filmed in Los Angeles with a vivacious blonde co-star. Cameras capture Puth brooding at the club while scoping out the beautiful woman. Throughout the song, he realizes that she only wants to be around him for attention and other ulterior motives instead of loving him for who he is.

There’s also speculation that “Attention” could be alluding to actress Bella Thorne. Rumor has it is that the song’s opening lyrics, “You’ve been runnin’ round, runnin’ round, runnin’ round throwin’ that dirt all on my name/’Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d call you up/You’ve been going round, going round, going round every party in LA/’Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d be at one,” could potentially be about the Disney superstar.

“Attention” is now available on all streaming services and on sale now on iTunes.

Make sure you stick around for the hilarious conclusion.