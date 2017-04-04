Prom season is here which means we’re bound to see plenty of trendy looks and proposals, but one Chicago teen has touched the hearts of many when he made his prom date the luckiest girl in the world.

Photos of Tahj Oliver and Evelyn Arajuo quickly went viral over the weekend. Arajuo, who is a special needs student at Oswego East High School, was asked to the prom by her good friend Oliver. His “promposal” was simple, with a poster bearing the big question while she entered a classroom just weeks earlier. The two enjoyed prom festivities on Saturday (April 1) by taking part in the masquerade themed event.

Evelyn along with her mother Selene Arajuo shared photos and videos of the prom on social media, with Oliver singing Adele’s “Someone Like You” to Eve. There’s also the touching moment where Oliver and Eve enjoy a slow dance to Ariana Grande and John Legend’s “Beauty and The Beast” cover.

I love this pic me and my date @T_Oliver_5 pic.twitter.com/K2g9FS2xu9 — Evelyn araujo (@evelyn77234561) April 2, 2017

Prom 2017!!! @T_Oliver_5 thanks for being a great friend to my beautiful daughter @evelyn77234561 😊❤ pic.twitter.com/n88PwAthY8 — Selene Araujo (@selene98) April 2, 2017

God bless this young man he invited her to prom and dance all night with her they had so much fun. @T_Oliver_5 pic.twitter.com/HXp6n6csh3 — Selene Araujo (@selene98) April 2, 2017

What a great way to kick the prom season off with my bestie I'm humbled and glad to say that I was her date and I had a great time 😍😍thx Eve pic.twitter.com/BFAcHTrrRC — tahj not taj (@T_Oliver_5) April 2, 2017

Oliver is a favorite at his school and among the faculty. As both a football and basketball player at Oswego, the teen has been praised for his hard work ethic and sweet personality. “He was an immediate leader by example, constantly hustling and making the most of whatever opportunities he was given at practice,” says Zac Sadek, a coach who named Oliver “Oswego East Student Athlete of the Week” in 2016.

“His infectious smile and personality immediately won over his teammates, and his physical gifts and hard work saw him earn a call up to the varsity team after the first three weeks of the regular season.” His mother Tacinia Oliver says she’s mostly impressed by her son’s integrity. “Tahj gets you encouraged, gets you on fire, regardless of the situation,” said Tacinia. “He will smile through it all, which shows a lot about his manhood and integrity. He is an example to others of how to handle yourself.”

“I want to give my mom, brothers, and family a better life than what they’re living, and football is a big part of that,” Oliver added. “It drives me every day.”

Try not to cry at more precious moments from the couple’s prom below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BScSVjuh07f/?taken-by=t_oliver_5&hl=en

Thanks to the principal @PrincipalSavage for a great Prom night the kids enjoyed every minute of it!!❤ pic.twitter.com/0cbhMxNZeL — Selene Araujo (@selene98) April 2, 2017

