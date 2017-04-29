Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Home Baby Girl

Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed home their baby girl and released an adorable message to commemorate the celebration.

On Friday (April 28), the entertainer gave birth to Sienna Princess Wilson. Sharing on both of their social media accounts, the couple posted an adorable promise to their baby girl. “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You.”

After holding her baby shower last month, the singer has made sure to keep particulars of her pregnancy private. Speaking to Extra earlier this year, Ciara hinted her child’s name would be a perfect blend of herself and her hubby. “A little bit of both. I think we both have some creative sense about us, so it’s gonna be cool,” she said. While we don’t know the origins of the name “Sienna,” the baby will share the same middle name as her mother.

The couple made their announcement of the pregnancy back in October with Ciara taking part in new projects in between. She is currently working on her seventh LP and shooting the J.

Sienna will also have plenty of love from her big brother, Future Zahir. The singer opened up about her second pregnancy with Harper’s Bazaar in March and explained she wasn’t the only one excited about the new addition to the family.

“He’ll [Future Jr.] randomly pull my shirt up and be like, ‘I want to see the baby,'” she said about her son’s eagerness to meet his sister. “‘Hello, baby. How you doing, baby? I love you, baby. Okay, talk to you later, baby. Bye, bye.’ Then he’ll kiss me on my belly and put my shirt back down.” She also shared how baby Future taught her patience. “You have way more compassion than you imagine, you’re sensitive to the right things,” she said.

Congrats to the family!

