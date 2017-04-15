Travi$ Scott Was Hip-Hop’s Savior For Night 1 Of Coachella 2017

Travi$ Scott was a ball of pure energy during his inaugural solo set at the coveted Coachella music festival in Indio, California. Every year over 100,000 fans pack the Empire Polo grounds to experience the unexplainable energy shared during the 3-day free-for-all. From noon until midnight, acts from all genres pack 7 different stages for non-stop performances over the course of the weekend.

To make sure he owned Friday night’s (Apr 14) festivities, Travi$ Scott put his rowdy stamp in the desert as he turned the tranquil vibes of the evening into a collective burst of raw stage presence. From the moment DJ OG Chase B called the young artist to the stage, he made sure nobody would forget his set.

“I wanna see you f*ckin’ rage, Coachella!,” Travi$ yelled out to kick off his show. “I came for the chaos, Coachella! If you not here to mosh, get the f*ck out!”

“Don’t Play” and “90210” were early indicators that his night was going to consist of back to back bangers with little time for anyone in attendance to catch their breath. The moshing continued when Travi$ let loose with “Upper Echelon” and “3500,” but we just needed Future and 2 Chainz in the building. Nonetheless, the G.O.O.D. Music rep was enough to keep the audience jumping.

CREDIT: Getty

When it came time for Scott to perform his favorite track from Days Before Rodeo, the anticipation set for an explosive reaction from the kids of Coachella—which carried on until he winded down with lively renditions of “Mamacita” and “Antidote.”

The finale came when Travis set the the entire festival into a frenzy with a Youtube worthy performance of the Kendrick Lamar-assisted single, “Goosebumps.” That means go on Youtube right now and look up crappy fan shot footage of this moment because it was that insane, man.