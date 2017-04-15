Even if you’re not in the California desert this weekend, you can still join in the festival festivities. Billboard and Twitter are live streaming #REVOLVEfestival on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, during Coachella weekend. The live stream runs from 5-6:22 p.m. PT at #REVOLVEfestival, one mile from the Coachella grounds at the Merv Griffin Estate in La Quinta, California.

Billboard’s partnership with REVOLVE will present direct access inside the Billboard Artist Lounge, where Billboard News host Chelsea Briggs and others will conduct live interviews and film custom segments with artists and celebrities intercut with hip-hop and dance performances from today’s top talent.

The live programs, which will stream exclusively on Twitter, will be produced and hosted by Billboard, will each run 75 minutes and feature Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Migos and more. The shows will be available worldwide to Twitter’s logged-in and logged-out audience on Twitter and connected devices and to fans globally on @Billboard.

Join the festivities! We're live from the Billboard Lounge at #REVOLVEfestival 🌴 https://t.co/MFT0nNJivM — billboard (@billboard) April 15, 2017

