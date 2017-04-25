College Graduate Goes Viral With Inspiring Tweet

Normally, it’s the negative stories that get the Internet going, but it was a recent tweet from Daivon Reeder that proved the Internet still supports great things. Just ahead of his college graduation Reeder posted a picture of himself in his cap and gown with a caption that summarized his determination.

My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn’t going to graduate…..4 years later he in jail & I’m well…. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bLftj8BXni — KING KIDD 🏆 (@_justcallmekidd) April 20, 2017

“My stepdad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn’t going to graduate. Four years later he’s in jail and I’m well…” 22-year-old Reeder wrote. Within hours Reeder’s tweet of him smiling from ear to ear took off. At the time of this post, it has received nearly 150,000 retweets.

During an interview with local Detroit station WDIV4, Reeder who earned his degree in criminal justice and a minor in military science, described his childhood as the typical Detroit inner-city upbringing. As the oldest of four he says his mother often struggled to provide while his stepfather was in and out of his life. After he lost his scholarship, his stepdad’s comment cut right through him but was also the fire he used to graduate.

“I kind of heard that and I was like OK, I’ll show you,” Reeder said. “I’m just a first generation college kid from Detroit trying to beat the odds. I guess people can relate to a humble beginnings.”

Well done, Mr. Reeder. Well done.