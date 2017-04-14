Columbus Short Congratulates ‘Scandal’ Cast On 100th Episode
Columbus Short’s departure from Shondaland’s longstanding drama series, Scandal, came as a shock to most fans. Since his absence, the show continued to make strides on television screens with unforgettable cliffhangers and recently celebrated its 100th episode. The Stomp The Yard actor congratulated the cast on his Twitter account for this milestone.
Big congrats to @scandalabc @shondarhimes @kerrywashington and the entire cast on celebrating #scandal100 #AlwaysLove #KeepItGoing H.W
— Columbus Short (@ColumbusShort1) April 14, 2017
👋🏼💕#scandal 💯 https://t.co/eF8cgByvyA
— Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) April 14, 2017
Love you, CS. https://t.co/iWjUoRSszg
— (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) April 14, 2017
In 2015, Short was charged with felony assault and domestic violence upon his wife in an unrelated incident, The Hollywood Reporter states. In a 2014 interview with Access Hollywood, the 34-year-old admitted that his heavy drug use played a role in his downward spiral.
“I had a lot on my plate, and you know, I was using unhealthy ways to self-medicate and deal with a lot of heavy duty stuff in my life,” Short said. “…I was doing cocaine and drinking a lot, and trying to balance a 16-hour work schedule a day, and a family, and, I just lost myself back then.”
Scandal airs Thursdays on ABC at 9 p.m. EST.