Officer Justin Martin of the Hamden Police Department in Connecticut became a hero last Friday (April 21) when he saved an elderly man from jumping off the roof of a building. The intense body camera footage has recently become available (see above).

Officer Martin was called out to a retirement community named Whitney Center because a male resident was reportedly being aggressive and combative with other residents and staff members. Upon Martin’s arrival, the man ran from personnel and the officer chased him throughout the facility. When the unidentified man pushed through a door that led onto a sixth-floor terrace and tried to hurl himself over the railing, Martin caught him by his pants and pulled him back to safety.

The resident was later transferred to a local hospital for observation. Officer Martin is being revered for his quickness and saving a troubled, elderly man from himself.