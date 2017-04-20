Cori B Releases Video For ‘Sittin In My Room’

Snoop Dogg’s baby girl is all grown up, and it seems she’s trying to step out from under her father’s shadow and into a spotlight of her own. Cori Broadus, better known as Cori B, recorded her debut single at the age of 10. Her second single, “Sittin In My Room,” dropped summer 2016 and she recently released a music video for the track (see above).

READ: Snoop Doog’s ‘Promise You This’ Single Is For The Leeches

Although the title of the song is reminiscent of Brandy’s 1995 “Sittin’ Up In My Room,” this teenager has flipped that script. In the song, Cori B sheds the shy sentiments of Brandy’s hit and sings of wanting to get out of her room and into the arms of her beau. In the video, Cori throws together a fit and makes her way to a party. Wiz Khalifa even makes a cameo.

Throw it back with Brandy’s “Sittin’ Up In My Room” video below.