On Thursday afternoon (April 20), news surfaced that actors Omar and Cuba Gooding Jr.’s father, Cuba Gooding Sr., passed away from a reported overdose. He was 72.

TMZ reports that the famed musician was found unresponsive in a silver Jaguar in Woodland Hills, Calif. Around 1 p.m. EST, medical officials arrived on the scene and administered CPR to no avail. Upon a search of the vehicle, authorities found empty liquor bottles, leading them to believe he passed away from an overdose.

Gooding Sr. rose to critical-acclaim in the early ’70s as part of the group, The Main Ingredient. One of their most recognizable hits reigns as “Everybody Plays the Fool,” which hit the No. 2 slot on the Billboard R&B chart.

Gooding Sr. leaves behind his four children; April Gooding, Tommy Gooding, Omar Gooding and Cuba Gooding Jr., and his wife Shirley Gooding.

Details on the cause of death are still forthcoming.