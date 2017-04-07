CVS Employees Accidentally Lock Homeless Man Inside Store

Once CVS employees of a Trenton, Mich.-based store closed down for the evening, they left under the assumption that no customers were left behind. But in the thick of the night, police officials received a notice that a homeless man was trapped inside. CVS also mulled the idea of pressing larceny charges against the individual who reportedly ate some of the food within the aisles.

Henry Brettschneider was found asleep by a blood pressure machine, Huffington Post reports. Before authorities arrived on the scene around 1 a.m. on April 1, Brettschneider walked throughout the store and perused the snacks, ultimately setting off an alarm while doing so. Authorities swiftly arrived and arrested the 56-year-old.

The news site adds that CVS received a great amount of backlash once they announced the likelihood of pressing charges, but the wave of non-support from spectators led the national company to re-think their decision.

Per CBS Detroit, a spokesperson said they’re “not charging him. Once the police were looking at his criminal record there were other things to take care of, so CVS is not pursuing it.”