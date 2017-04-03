It’s no secret that Atlanta is one of the top breeding grounds for influential hip-hop and R&B talent. From acts like Monica and TLC, all the way down to Migos and Lil’ Yachty, ATL is a major factor in our musical landscape.

From that same rich lineage, comes a fresh faced 22-year old named Cydnee With A C. She recently released her debut song and video, “I’ll Be Your Chick,” featuring OG Maco. With an infectious melody that features Cydnee declaring her love and loyalty to the man of her dreams, the singer’s airy vocals ride very well with the smooth production by Grey Goon.

The creative video celebrates the spontaneous lifestyle of LaLa Land as Cydnee and her girlfriends ride around in a black jeep, blowing that loud for a proper ladies night out. This video is the literal definition of young, wild, and free.

For those who aren’t hip, Cydnee is a talented young singer/songwriter with a knack for playing the guitar. During her younger days, she often covered songs from groups like 702 and Total.

“I’ll Be Your Chick” is the lead single from her Gluten Free EP.