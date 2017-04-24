Damian Marley has proven himself to be a champion of Marijuana over the years, especially after he reportedly converted a 77,000-foot prison into a weed farm last year. Now, after announcing the release date to his forthcoming album, Stony Hill, he gives listeners a 420 friendly anthem with the help of his brother Stephen Marley—titled “Medication.”

READ: Damian Marley Is Turning A Prison Into A Pot Farm

The legendary Marley brothers deliver an enchanting ode to the green leaf and tells all about its medicinal purposes. Damian sings about growing natural Mary Jane without any added chemicals while further explaining all the healing capabilities of herb. This song was released at the end of this year’s international pot smokers’ holiday, 4/20.

While the album’s artwork and official track list has not been revealed yet, he says his latest batch of songs: “Bitter Blood”, “Caution”, “Everybody Wants To Be Somebody”, “Here I Come Again”, “Livin’ It Up”, “Nail Pon Cross”, “Roar Fi A Cause”, “So A Child May Follow”, “Speak Life, The Struggle Discontinues”, and “Time Travel” will be included on the 18 track album. The only known guest appearances on Stony Hill so far are Stephen Marley and Major Myjah, the son of the legendary Bounty Killer.

READ: Lauryn Hill Performs Stunning Bob Marley Covers, “Jammin” & “Master Blaster”

The release date of Stony Hill also coincides with Junior Gong’s 39th birthday (July 21).