Undoubtedly, Derek Jeter is a Yankee for life and will forever be synonymous with pinstripes. Now, the 42-year-old might make his return to baseball in a different role, as he’s latched on to a group of investors potentially interested in purchasing the Miami Marlins, who are valued north of $1 billion according to ESPN.

The five-time Gold Glover who now resides in Florida reportedly made over $400 million between baseball and endorsements throughout his storybook Yankee career spanning two decades. Jeets is a part of the group led by former Morgan Stanley brokerage chief Gregory Fleming, who has a plethora of experience negotiating contracts with large sums of cash involved. They are also said to be competing against a group led by former presidential candidate and Florida governor, Jeb Bush.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly isn’t surprised Jeter wants to try his hand at ownership, telling MLB.com, “Jeets pretty much seems to be good at everything he tries to do. He’s always talked about it. I asked him if he wanted to coach. He was like, never.”

