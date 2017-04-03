Derrick Rose Suffers Another Season-Ending Knee Injury

A narrative that has unfortunately become synonymous with Derrick Rose has shown its face once again. The Knicks announced Sunday (Apr. 2), that the 2010-2011 MVP has a torn meniscus in his knee that will require a “scope” and effectively end his season. Rose is expected to make a full recovery within two months of the procedure. After appearing in 64 of New York’s first 76 games and staying relatively healthy, Rose’s 2016 campaign in NYC has been cut short and he very well may have played his last game in a Knicks uniform.

READ: Derrick Rose Absent From Game Against Pelicans Due To A Family Issue

New York’s Derrick Rose has suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and will miss remainder of the season, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 2, 2017

The 28-year-old, along with his agent BJ Armstrong have stated that Rose would be interested in returning to the organization that he referenced as a “Superteam” before the season began, which has not gone as planned. Rose will test the free agency market this summer, looking to cash in on the lucrative contract that he’s talked about for years.

Head coach Jeff Hornacek spoke highly of his point guard to ESPN. “It’s tough for Derrick. He has played hard all year,” Hornacek said. “He had worked hard last summer with yoga and those kind of things to get his body in great shape. I feel bad for him. I thought he played well. The explosiveness that you saw years ago, you saw that quite a bit this year. Again, the way the season has gone, to have something like that happen right towards the end, I feel sorry for him.”

Prayers up for D Rose!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) April 3, 2017

D-Rose enjoyed a solid first season in the Big Apple, averaging 18 points along with four assists and four rebounds per night, but was a liability on the defensive end for New York. Rose joins a potentially stacked class of point guard free agents this summer that includes Chris Paul, Jeff Teague, Kyle Lowry, Steph Curry and Jrue Holiday.

READ: New York Knicks’ Derrick Rose Lands At The Center Of Trade Rumors

Should the Knicks bring back D-Rose or find their point guard of the future in the loaded upcoming NBA draft?