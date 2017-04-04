Desiigner Gets Into Go-Mode With New Singles, “Up” And “Thank God I Got It”

The G.O.O.D. Music star behind “Panda” has been on a hot streak. After unleashing “Holy Ghost” and the namesake of his tour “Outlet,” Desiigner dropped two new tracks, “Thank God I Got It” and “Up,” on all streaming services on Tuesday (April 4).

For the triumphant, nearly six-minute “TGIGI,” the Brooklyn MC preaches to “go hard like a champion.” He sprinkles in his signature ad-libs while shooing away haters. Desiigner then aims to tear the club up with the melodic number “Up,” speaking on his goals of getting rich.

Desiigner’s new songs come at the perfect time for fans who have tickets to his Outlet tour, which just kicked off in Seattle on April 2. He’ll be hitting 24 more cities from April 4 through May 16, ending in Toronto.

Listen to the new Desiigner cuts here and check out the full list of Desiigner’s Outlet tour dates below.

