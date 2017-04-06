DJ Khaled’s Fiancee Snaps After He Asked About Drake’s Vocals

It looks like DJ Khaled’s fiancee, Nicole Tuck, has had enough of the social media savant’s anticipation for Drake’s vocals.

In the latest edition of the comedy show that is DJ Khaled’s Snapchat, the We The Best leader parades around his house asking Tuck, “Did the Drake vocals come in yet?!,” to which she responds, “You’re trying to wake the baby up?” Tuck also quips, “shut the fu*k up,” while Khaled remains perplexed.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

The mega-producer announced his forthcoming album, Grateful, executive produced by his infant son, Asahd. The last time Khaled waited for the Toronto rapper’s lyrics, it was for his smash hit “For Free,” which was featured on the Roc Nation signee’s Major Key album. The 6 God and L.A. Reid also joined in on the fun with their own videos.

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT