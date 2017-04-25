We knew DJ Khaled was up to something when all the photos of him stunting with Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Quavo and Lil Wayne popped up on the ‘Gram back in February. Yesterday (Apr. 24), DJ Khaled revealed the title of his next single “I’m The One,” featuring the aforementioned squad of top-charting artists with his newborn son Asahd floating in a colorful inner tube in the cover art.

Between their joint appearance at the iHeart Music Awards and their Coachella debut, Khaled and his first son Asahd have been hard at work gathering vocals from Drake, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna and more special guests to finalize Khaled’s tenth studio album Grateful.

The lead single “Shining” featuring Jay Z and Beyoncé currently sits at the top of the Urban Radio after debuting at the #1 spot on the Billboard charts in February.

“I’m The One” is scheduled to drop this Friday, Apr. 28th.