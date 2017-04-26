DMX Reportedly Cancels Tour Dates Due To Medical Concerns

Following the talked about Ruff Ryders reunion concert on Friday in Brooklyn (April 21), DMX reportedly cancelled his remaining tour dates due to a medical emergency, TMZ reports.

READ: DMX Stops By ‘The Breakfast Club’ To Discuss His Drake Beef And Expecting His 15th Child

The cause is unknown, but the “How It’s Goin’ Down” rapper was scheduled to perform in L.A. on Wednesday night (April 26). The Los Angeles Times adds that the New Yorker shared the same bill as the Ying Yang Twins, Suga Free and Too $hort.

According to Billboard, X’s Barclays performance raised concern with fans. The 46-year-old appeared scatter-brained during his time on stage, blazing through his set-list while dropping a few rants in between.

READ: DMX Helps Raise $80,000 At A Charity Event For Cops Who Saved His Life

In early 2016, the platinum-selling artist was found unconscious in a Ramada Inn parking lot in Yonkers, New York. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for what his team said was an asthma attack. In this current situation, TMZ adds that those close to X “fear a relapse” to substance abuse.